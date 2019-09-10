Around the Rez: week of Sept. 11

Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society holds monthly lecture Sept. 11

On Sept 11, the Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society welcomes Dr. E. Charles Adams, speaking on “The Origins of the Katsinas.”

In 2019, Adams celebrates 50 years as an archaeologist in the Four Corners region. In 1991 the University of Arizona Press published his book, ‘The Origin and Development of the Pueblo Katsina Cult.’

Archaeologists have learned a lot about katsina and other early Pueblo ritual and ceremonies since its publication including important collaboration with Hopi and other Pueblo groups. In this talk, Adams provides an update on this research and how his work in the Homol’ovi/Chevelon pueblos contributed to this new understanding.

Regular HAS meetings are the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (Historic Lorenzo Hubbell Trading Post), 523 W. Second St in Winslow; talks are free to the public. You can also join us and the speaker(s) for dinner at 5 p.m. at the Historic La Posada Turquoise Room (on your own tab).

Sumi’nungwa — Hopi Festival 10K & 5K

The Sumi’nungwa – Hopi Festival 10K & 5K is scheduled to take place Sept. 21 at the old rodeo grounds in Polacca, Arizona on the Hopi Indian Reservation. Race starts at 4 p.m. (MST). Pre-registration will start at 8 a.m. on site Sept. 20 and will continue Sept. 21 until race time.

Race fees are $15 (10K) and $10 (5K).

Registration includes a commemorative t-shirt, as well as a door prize ticket for one of four gift certificates for new running shoes. This event is open to all running enthusiasts, young and old, male and female.

Awards will consist of Pottery Medallions to the top 30 overall finishers in each race category. Overall male and female finishers in each category will also receive awards. The sponsors of the races are also seeking volunteers to assist with the races as spotters or sponsoring a water station. If interested, please call (928) 737-0174.

Save the Date: Disability Awareness walk Oct. 15 in Window Rock

Nihíshá? (What About Us?) Disability Awareness Walk

starting at Highway 264 and Route 12 to the Navajo Nation Council Chamber in Window Rock, Arizona

Oct. 15 at 8 a.m.

More information is available by contacting the Native American Disability Law Center at (505) 566-5880.