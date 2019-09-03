Winslow Farmer's Market opens at its new location in Gazebo Park

The Winslow Farmer’s Market has set up a new home at Gazebo Park, just west of the Winslow City Hall. On Aug. 24, some of the items for sale included vintage clothing, jewelry, fruit, veggies, pickled vegetables, dollar watches, handcrafted dolls, fashion accessories, knives, dog treats and yard art. More information about the Winslow Farmer’s Market is available by contacting Samantha Crips at the Winslow City Council.