Public input sought for Navajo Nation business court proposal

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Council Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr. invited the general public Aug. 26 to provide public comment on the creation of a special court within the Navajo Nation for businesses and related matters. The public comments will be used in drafting legislation for the proposed court.

“The Navajo Nation Council has heard many times that Navajo consumers have been mistreated by certain businesses. On the other hand, businesses everywhere want to be sure that other businesses are playing by the same rules,” Begay said.

Public comments received by the Navajo Nation Office of Legislative Services will be considered in creating the legislation. Business owners, artisans, RBDOs, Navajo Nation enterprises, sole proprietors, food vendors and other business men and women are invited to provide input.

Additionally, the general public is invited to provide their comments on business transactions they have had in the past that may have resulted in a dispute.

Such disputes may concern breaches of contract, non-delivery of services, misrepresentation or false advertisement, discriminatory or predatory lending practices, unfair competitive practices, unsafe working conditions or other issues.

The public comment period will be open until Sept. 25 and comments can be emailed to comments@navajo-nsn.gov. Written comments may be mailed to: Executive Director, Office of Legislative Services, P.O. Box 3390, Window Rock, AZ 86515. Comments must include the commenter’s name, position title, address (for written comments), and a valid email address and should contain “Navajo Business Court” in the subject or message.

More information may be obtained by calling the Office of Legislative Services at (928) 871-7590 or the Office of the Speaker at (928) 871-7160.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President