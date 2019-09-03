Navajo police make arrest in pedestrian hit and run

BLUE GAP, Ariz. — Navajo Police Department received information from the public that lead to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly struck a woman with a vehicle one week ago.



Navajo Division of Public Safety asked for the public’s assistance in finding the driver of the vehicle after physical evidence collected at the scene provided law enforcement with the make and model of the vehicle.



The vehicle-pedestrian crash happened the early morning hours of Aug. 17. The suspect left the scene of the crash that occurred one mile west of the Blue Gap store on Route 4 near milepost 33. Investigators identified the make and model of the vehicle as a 2014-2017 gray or silver Jeep Patriot.



A tip was reported to the Chinle Police Department and officers made an arrest late Aug. 23.



“We want to thank the public for their help in providing information that lead to the arrest of the suspect,” Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco said. “Their involvement not only helped in the apprehension but they also provided some closure to the victim’s family in this tragic incident.”

The suspect was arrested at his home in Smoke Signals, Arizona. His identity will not be released at this time. Additional information may be released as they become available.



Information provided by Navajo Police Department