Around the Rez_ week of Sept. 4

Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society holds monthly lecture Sept. 11

On Sept 11, the Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society welcomes Dr. E. Charles Adams, speaking on “The Origins of the Katsinas.”

In 2019 , Adams celebrates 50 years as an archaeologist in the Four Corners region. In 1991 the University of Arizona Press published his book, ‘The Origin and Development of the Pueblo Katsina Cult.’

Archaeologists have learned a lot about katsina and other early Pueblo ritual and ceremonies since its publication including important collaboration with Hopi and other Pueblo groups. In this talk, Adams provides an update on this research and how his work in the Homol’ovi/Chevelon pueblos contributed to this new understanding.

Regular HAS meetings are the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (Historic Lorenzo Hubbell Trading Post), 523 W. Second St in Winslow; talks are free to the public. You can also join us and the speaker(s) for dinner at 5 p.m. at the Historic La Posada Turquoise Room (on your own tab).

Sumi’nungwa — Hopi Festival 10K & 5K

The Sumi’nungwa – Hopi Festival 10K & 5K is scheduled to take place Sept. 21 at the old rodeo grounds in Polacca, Arizona on the Hopi Indian Reservation. Race starts at 4 p.m. (MST). Pre-registration will start at 8 a.m. on site Sept. 20 and will continue Sept. 21 until race time.

Race fees are $15 (10K) and $10 (5K).

Registration includes a commemorative t-shirt, as well as a door prize ticket for one of four gift certificates for new running shoes. This event is open to all running enthusiasts, young and old, male and female.

Awards will consist of Pottery Medallions to the top 30 overall finishers in each race category. Overall male and female finishers in each category will also receive awards. The sponsors of the races are also seeking volunteers to assist with the races as spotters or sponsoring a water station. If interested, please call (928) 737-0174.

Save the Date: Disability Awareness walk Oct. 15 in Window Rock

Nihíshá? (What About Us?) Disability Awareness Walk

starting at Highway 264 and Route 12 to the Navajo Nation Council Chamber in Window Rock, Arizona

Oct. 15 at 8 a.m.

More information is available by contacting the

Native American Disability Law Center at (505) 566-5880.

Western Navajo camp meetings for September

Western Navajo Bible Fellowship’s (WNBF) September Campmeeting Schedule include:

Sept. 12-13 — Gray Mountain Bible Church — no time given

Sept. 14 — Black Falls Bible Church at Tolani Lake — WNBF monthly meeting @10am

Sept. 20-21 — Cactus Valley Bible Church at Clarence and Mary Lou Black - Rock’s place, no time given.

Sept. 27-28 — Cameron all family campmeeting — no time given.

WNBF covers all 27 Bible Churches in Western Navajo and for specific times or speakers, call : (928) 209-3800. More monthly and annual meetings / conferences, and camp meetings are still to come before 2020.

Flagstaff Justice and Municipal Courts in Tuba City Sept 20

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District on Friday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.DST.

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is Thursday, September 19 by 4 PM DST. More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

ACLU of Arizona brings art activism to Winslow through exhibit

Join the ACLU of Arizona at Winslow Arts Trust Museum for the opening reception of “In This Together: Sixty years of daring to create a more perfect Arizona on Sept. 6 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Winslow Arts Trust Museum, 333 E. 2nd St., La Posada Hotel. There will also be a musical performance by Khent Ananta Kai.



The reception is a social justice themed artworks that reflect the mission of the ACLU will be on exhibit through Oct. 20 at WATM. More information is available by visiting https://action.aclu.org/webform/az-in-this-together-winslow.

Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival at First Mesa Sept. 21-22

A Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival is scheduled for September 21-22 at First Mesa on the Hopi Reservation.



The weekend will consist of Native American Arts and Craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddlers Permit and Food Handlers Cards are required. The highlight will be the Social Dances that will occur throughout each day. This is open to all Social Dance Groups. New this year, is the addition of a 10K & 5K run. Open to all male & female running enthusiasts.

The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. A deadline for submission of vendor applications has been set for Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Applications will not be accepted once the deadline has passed. Vendors are encouraged to set up starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Each vendor will be assigned a space. Space size is 10 X 10. Selection of own space will not be permitted.

DHD Events, the sponsor’s intent is to bring everyone together to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing that everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also an alcohol and drug free event.

Lodging is available at the Hopi Cultural Center Motel (928) 734-2401 and at the Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Moencopi (928) 283-5400. A campsite area is also available at the Honyumptewa residence.

More information in general and about vendor applications is available by calling (928) 737-0174. .or (928) 206-6095.



More information about grant guidelines and grant applications is available by visiting www.natwanicoalition.org or email thonani@hopifoundation.org or visiting the office at 110 Main Street, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com.

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expecting Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.