$4.5 million in drugs confiscated on I-40 near Holbrook

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — On Aug. 11, DPS troopers seized over $4.5 million worth of drugs and arrested two commercial truck drivers and a passenger during two vehicle inspections near the city of Holbrook on Interstate 40.

The first traffic stop and cle inspection was conducted at 8:22 a.m. eastbound along I-40 at milepost 294, eight miles northeast of Holbrook. The trooper conducted a search and discovered 376 pounds of cocaine, 40 pounds of methamphetamine and two firearms. A 2011 Dodge 3500 truck and $4,414 in U.S. currency were also seized.

The driver and passenger, father and son, were arrested and booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

The suspects are Vincent M. Rowe, 48, and Vincent M. Rowe Jr., 19, both of Victorville, California.

The second traffic stop and subsequent commercial vehicle inspection was conducted at 6:37 p.m., eastbound along I-40 at milepost 282, four miles west of Holbrook. Following a positive K-9 alert on the vehicle, a search revealed 11.8 pounds of cocaine.

The suspect/driver, 42-year-old Damiano Oando Rowe of Fontana, California, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail for possession of a narcotic drug, transportation of a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.

Information provided by Department of Public Safety