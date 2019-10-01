Winslow Archaeological Society hosts ASU professor Charles Adams Sept. 11.

Professor Charles Adams of Arizona State University presented Kachina History at the monthly meeting of the Winslow Archaeological Society Sept. 11.
Adams started by reminding attendees that Pueblo Indian ancestors have been in Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico for 4,000 years. Kachinas and their ceremonies remain strong in all of the present Hopi Villages.
