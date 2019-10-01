Winslow Airport fly-in draws a crowd

Approximately 35 airplanes gathered at the historic Winslow-Lindberg Regional Airport for the annual Winslow fly-In.
Planes flew passengers on free flights around Winslow. The Winslow Rotary Club also offered fresh cooked breakfasts on a chuck-wagon style kitchen.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.