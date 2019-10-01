Winslow Airport fly-in draws a crowd

Deplaning in Winslow from a North Dakota Jet during the annual Winslow Fly-In. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: October 1, 2019 10:52 a.m.

    • Approximately 35 airplanes gathered at the historic Winslow-Lindberg Regional Airport for the annual Winslow fly-In.

    Passengers prepare for take off during the Winslow Fly-In. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    visitors enjoy breakfast during the Fly-In. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    Planes flew passengers on free flights around Winslow. The Winslow Rotary Club also offered fresh cooked breakfasts on a chuck-wagon style kitchen.

