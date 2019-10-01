Western Jr. Rodeo Association wraps up 2019 season

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — The Western Jr. Rodeo Association (WJRA) wrapped up its 2019 season Sept. 21-22 during the WJRA Finals in Tuba City, Arizona.

For the last five months 105 competitors have followed the WJRA circuit with the hopes of winning buckles, saddles and titles. Last year, the association had two qualifiers who competed in the 2018 Jr. NFR in Las Vegas.

This year, the season ended with the crowning of the 2019/2020 WJRA Queen and Princess. Kaitlyn Hongeva was crowned queen and Alyia Johnson was crowned princess.

The goal of WJRA is to help upcoming youth rodeo athletes obtain the knowledge and motivation to go forth in the sport of rodeo. To do this, Brandon Williams, president of the association said the association schedule rodeos and events for junior rodeo competitors.

He said the 2019 season went well and said the association is looking forward to hosting an awards banquet later this fall to recognize some of this year’s top competitors.

“We had a good season, this year went really well,” he said.

The association primarily covers the western agency on the Navajo Nation.

WJRA also publicly thanked all competitors on its Facebook page.

“Thank you to all of you participants who made our 2018/2019 season a great one and a big thank you to our Miss WJRA Queen Kaitlyn Hongeva and our Princess Miss Alyia Johnson, you both did an outstanding job representing our rodeo association to the fullest,” the post read.

More information about WJRA is available on the groups Facebook page, Western Junior Rodeo Association.