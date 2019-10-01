Lizer highlights renewable energy initiatives during White House Tribal Leader Roundtable on Energy in Indian Country

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer was among several tribal leaders that took part in a high-level discussion focused on energy policy at the White House Tribal Leader Roundtable on Energy in Indian Country, facilitated by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

The roundtable was held in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House in Washington D.C. Sept. 25. In his remarks, Lizer highlighted the Navajo Nation’s new direction in energy development, which prioritizes renewable energy sources such as wind and solar energy development.