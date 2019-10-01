Greasewood Springs Community School to receive new school facilities

WINDOW ROCK —Greasewood Springs Community School Board members, BIA Navajo Area Director Bart Stevens, and 2019-2020 Miss Navajo Nation Shaandiin Parrish joined Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez as he signed an agreement between the Navajo Nation and the U.S. Department of the Interior to allow for the construction of new school facilities to replace its current facilities in Greasewood Sept. 24.

“Once this new school is constructed it will serve hundreds of our Navajo students, administrators, and teachers. I extend my appreciation to the school board members for supporting this agreement with the unanimous passage of Greasewood Springs Community School’s Resolution 2019-05. We appreciate your hard work in finalizing this agreement with the BIA and BIE to help our Navajo students succeed in the classroom,” Nez said.

The agreement establishes the final space allocation for the construction of a new school for Greasewood Springs Community School, which was developed in cooperation with the BIA Division of Facilities Management and Construction, Bureau of Indian Education, Navajo Nation, Greasewood Springs Community School, and the U.S. Department of Education.

Along with the new school facility will come full-size classrooms, storage areas, and restroom facilities for over 220 students in K-8 grades. The classrooms will be used for computer labs, science labs, home economics courses, fine arts courses, language and culture courses, special education, gifted and talented courses, library and media center, dining and kitchen areas, administrative offices, conference rooms and more.

The Greasewood Springs Community School Board unanimously supported the agreement through board Resolution 2019-05 Aug. 14.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President