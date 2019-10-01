Congressman Grijalva host Navajo Uranium Miners forum Oct. 2 in Window Rock

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. - On Oct. 2 at 9 a.m., Raul M. Grijalva of the United States House of Representatives will be in Window Rock at the Department of Diné Education to host a Navajo Uranium Miners Forum.



Grijalva leads the United States House Committee on Natural Resources.

“I met a Navajo uranium miner this summer and was moved by the strength it took to travel to the Capitol because of the health effects he still experiences,” Grijalva said.

“This forum will be an opportunity for me to listen to the Navajo community directly about uranium’s role in their past, present and future. Far too often, Congress only listens to the administrative or industry perspective. This is a time to hear the Indigenous perspective,” he stated.

The forum will include testimony from uranium miners, health and community members and family members of those affected directly by uranium exposure.

Vice President Myron Lizer also offered his appreciation to Grijalva and asked former uranium workers to make every effort to attend and let their voices be heard.

“It’s a historic opportunity for our Navajo people to share their stories in order to continue the push for certain laws such as the reauthorization of the Radiation Exposure and Compensation Act and the push for benefits for downwinders and others that were harmed by uranium development,” Lizer said.

Those wishing to provide testimony regarding the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act may do so at the meeting Oct. 2. A recorder will be on hand to collect testimony if a speaker wishes.

The Department of Diné Education building is located at 1 Morgan Blvd, Window Rock, Arizona 86515.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker