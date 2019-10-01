Community, alumni and students invited to upcoming Northland Pioneer College Career Fairs

Federal, state and regional employers will be attending two upcoming Career Fairs, sponsored by Northland Pioneer College’s Career Services and the Arizona@Work workforce development network.

NPC’s Winslow campus will host the first Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. in the college’s multi-purpose building. The Winslow campus is located at 1400 E. Third St. The second will be held on the Show Low campus in the Aspen Center, 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs, Oct. 10 from 4-7 p.m.

The events are free and open to the public.

Community members, NPC students and alumni, as well as current high school juniors and seniors are encouraged to attend. The Career Fairs are for anyone who is in a career transition and even for those who are just interested in learning more about educational opportunities, internships or employment prospects.

“We will have several industries represented as well as local resources for job seekers and veterans. Even if you’re not ready to apply, come talk to the employers about career pathways and see what resources there are to gain or improve your skills,” said Ben Sandoval, NPC’s manager of Career Services. “This isn’t your typical employment ‘push’ where you just fill out application after application… come ask about vocational education programs and registered apprenticeships as well.”

Attendees should dress professionally and consider bringing copies of their resumes.

“NPC Career Services can even work with you and give advice on your cover letters and resumes,” Sandoval said.

Featured employers include Summit Healthcare, Arizona Department of Corrections, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Arizona Supreme Court (AmeriCorps program), Navajo County, Freeport McMoRan and local law enforcement agencies among many others. Sandoval conveys, “some of these employers are traveling many hours to meet you.”

More information on NPC’s Career Services and their free public resources is available at www.npc.edu/CareerServices. For questions, contact Career Services at (928) 289-4516 or careerservices@npc.edu.