Winslow High School graduation 2019

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: May 28, 2019 10:41 a.m.

    • photo

    (Todd Roth/NHO)

    Winslow High School held its graduation May 22. From left: the 2019 gradates wait on the field, graduates recite the Pledge of Allegiance and Justine Butterfield receives her diploma.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.