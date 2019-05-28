Winslow Elementary School shows humanitarian spirit and raises money

Winslow Elementary School showed its humanitarian spirit by hosting and participating in Fitness Day. The event offered Zumba classes along with fun games and activities. The most popular event was the Dunk Tank, where kids could try and dunk Winslow Elementary School Principal Troy McReynolds. There was also a cake walk and face painting as well as pizza and other food. All proceeds from the event went toward Kasey and Rudy Nelson. The Nelson’s baby has been diagnosed with spina bifida and the money will go toward paying for medical costs and living expenses while away from home.