Tuba City High graduate receives All-Academic Scholar Athlete from Haskell University

  May 28, 2019

    • On May 3, Tristan Antonio (left), an Alumni of Tuba City High School attending Haskell Indian Nations University received the USTFCCA 2018 All-Academic Scholar Athlete. Tristan is a freshman running Men’s Cross Country for Haskell Indian Nations University. He is the first male student from Haskell Indian Nations University to receive this award with a grade point average of a 4.0. Requirements include attaining a cumulative 3.25 grade point average and qualifying for the NAIA National Cross Country Championships. Tristan is pictured with his coach, Albert Gipp, Jr.

