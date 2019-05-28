Around the Rez: week of May 29

Garden Expo in Winslow June 1

The Winslow Sweetland Community Garden is hosting a Garden Expo June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sweetland Community Garden Expo will feature demonstrations and exhibits for gardeners and those curious about gardening in northern Arizona. There will be activities for the kids. The event is free and everyone is welcome. Come tour Winslow’s community garden.

Schedule for the day:

10 a.m. Transplanting a Tree — Jimmy Giokaris, High Country Farms

11 a.m. All About Planting Seeds — Stephen Scott, Terrior Seeds

Noon Herbal Tea Talk and Tasting — Ann Schmidt

1p.m. Raised Bed Demonstrations (hands on) — Jimmy Giokaris, High Country Farms

2 p.m. Garden Talk — open for questions

Demonstrations:



“Good Bug, Bad Bug” — White Mountain Community Garden,Information on food drying , The Soil Doctor Is In — bring a sample of your soil for testing and more.











The Sweetland Community Garden is located on East Route 66, next door to the 9/11 Memorial Park about one mile east of downtown Winslow.

More information is available on Facebook: Winslow Sweetland Community Garden or by email winslowsweetlandgarden@gmail.com or by calling at (928) 240-2221

A Navajo ranch to ranch ministry

A good news trail ride is set for June 11-14 from Leupp Ranch Hand Ministry to Page A6 Ranch in memory of the late Rev. Alvin Tso. The ride starts at Leupp Ranch with a 6 a.m. breakfast and to be in Page June 14. Leupp Ranch 1.5 miles north of Navajo Route 15, west of the old El Paso Station. Look for the ranch sign and follow car road dust.

More information is available from Tom Watson at 928-522-4478.

The Page camp meeting is June 13-15 with speakers Jim Cody and Daniel Smiley. The A6 Ranch is east of Page on Route 98, past the Navajo Generating Station. Tso was an ordained minister and worked with the Nazarene Church at Leupp, LeChee, St. Michaels, Nazlini and Forest Lake. He and his wife, Margie, of more than 60 years raised nine children, says its website.

Navajo Camp meeting June 9-14

Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos (FMN) planned its Family Camp 2019 for June 9-14 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The camp takes place at El Nathan Converence Center, 3910 E. Paso, northwest of Flagstaff Mall (turn north by Pizza Hut). Eighteen Navajo Bible churches and others are involved as hosts, providing refreshments, nursery and cleanup. Morning and evening devotions in Navajo and English are with Jesse Billy, Irvinson Jones, Matthew Noble and the College Park Church of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mens and women’s craft and Navajo readings are from 1-4 p.m. daily. Lunch and dinner are provided, with a potluck June 14. The annual event started in 1935 “with two summer Bible camps for Navajo sheep herding children. A boys and girls camp reach families with the good news of Jesus Christ,” says its website. Came and conferences grew out of that and churches began across the reservation.

More information about Flagstaff Mission to the Navajos is available by calling (928) 774-7332/2802 or El Nathan at (928) 863-0845.

Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival at First Mesa Sept. 21-22

A Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival is scheduled for September 21-22 at First Mesa on the Hopi Reservation.



The weekend will consist of Native American Arts and Craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddlers Permit and Food Handlers Cards is required. The highlight will be the Social Dances that will occur throughout each day. This is open to all Social Dance Groups. New this year, is the addition of a 10K & 5K run. Open to all male & female running enthusiasts.

The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. A deadline for submission of vendor applications has been set for Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Applications will not be accepted once the deadline has passed. Vendors are encouraged to set up starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Each vendor will be assigned a space. Space size is 10 X 10. Selection of own space will not be permitted.

DHD Events, the sponsor’s intent is to bring everyone together to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing that everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also an alcohol and drug free event.

Lodging is available at the Hopi Cultural Center Motel (928) 734-2401 and at the Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Moencopi (928) 283-5400. A campsite area is also available at the Honyumptewa residence.

More information in general and about vendor applications is available by calling (928) 737-0174 or (928) 206-6095.



Western Jr. Rodeo May 29 in Kayenta

The Western Junior Rodeo Association announed it will host a rodeo at Navajo Treaty Days May 29 in Kayenta at 9 a.m.

Join the Restoring Balance physical activity program

The Partnership for Native American Cancer Prevention is seeking participants to take part in an 18-week physical activity program and study designed to help Native Americans improve their health during or after cancer treatment.

Taking part in this research study will not only help cancer survivors’ quality of life but will better help cancer researchers alleviate the unequal burden of cancer among Native Americans in the Southwest.

Participants being recruited at Tuba City, Leupp, Winslow, and Flagstaff until April 30. More information is available by contacting Brenda Charley at (928) 856-1030.

The Natwani Coalition is accepting funding proposals for grant program

The Natwani Coalitiion is accepting funding proposals for the 2019 local food producers, farmers, growers and rachers community grant pgrogram.

A total of $37,500.00 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $500 — $2,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the applicant’s readiness to apply.

The Natwani Coalition is also accepting funding proposals for the 2019 Partnership Capacity Building Grant.

A total of $150,000 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $10,000 — $25,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the organization/program’s readiness to apply.

All project funding must be utilized and a final project report is due by Sept. 30, 2019. Proposal applications will be reviewed by an independent committee with the most promising projects selected for funding. Proposed projects should be based on the Hopi reservation and include the Hopi and Tewa communities.

More information about grant guidelines and grant applications is available by visiting www.natwanicoalition.org or email thonani@hopifoundation.org or visiting the office at 110 Main Street, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.