Police: 1 killed in shooting; officer not injured

TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Police Department said one person was killed May 18 in a shooting involving an officer who was not injured in the incident.
The department said in a brief statement that the incident occurred in Tonolea but did not provide any information about the person killed or what precipitated the shooting.
The statement said the incident is being investigated by the Navajo Division of Public Safety and the FBI.
Tonoleah is approximately 68 miles (109 kilometers) north of Flagstaff.
More like this story
- Navajo Nation police: 1 dead in shooting involving officers
- Shooting on NAU campus leaves one dead, three wounded
- 1 dead, 3 injured in NAU Flagstaff campus shooting
- Navajo Nation officer dies after shooting; suspect caught
- Child killed by suspected drunk driver while exiting school bus near Chilchinbeto, Arizona
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.