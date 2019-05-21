McHood State Park in Winslow establishes new fees

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow’s Clear Creek, McHood State Park, established new park fees effective for this season. The park is operated by the city of Winslow and is the reservoir where Clear Creek ends from the north. The park is five miles south of Winslow on Route 99.

McHood Park occupies two sides of Clear Creek, a north side and a south side. The north side has overnight and day camping sites and covered eating areas. There are a couple of unofficial gravel ramps where people can launch small boats.

On the south side, newly paved areas accommodate ramadas for cooking and large groups.

There is a small playground area, fishing and swimming access as well.

The list of schedules fees is below:

Large ramada —$50.00 (for three hour reservation); Cleaning / security deposit —$50; Small ramadas —$20 (for three hour reservaton); Cleaning / secutity deposit —$20; Overnight dry camping —$15 (per night); One day pass— $7 (per vechile); Annual pass, residents — $40; Anual pass, non residents — $100

Vending Rules for McHood State Park

Vending is allowed in pre-designated areas with a Peddlers Permit and proof of Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) license. Additionally, a contract between the vendor and the city is required with release of liability and remittance of 10 percent of gross sales to the city.

