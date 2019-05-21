Little Colorado Medical Center in Winslow celebrates Hospital Week

The Little Colorado Medical Center in Winslow celebrated Hospital Week May 15 by hosting a free health information morning. LCMC offers the free clinic every year so newcomers can be acquainted with the hospital. All testing was free, including blood draws and blood pressure testing.
