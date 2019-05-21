Arizona tribes seek to halt copper mine project

PHOENIX (AP) — Native American tribes are seeking an injunction to halt work on a copper mine project they say will desecrate burial and other sacred sites in the Santa Rita Mountains of southeastern Arizona.
The Tohono O’odham Nation, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, and the Hopi Tribe filed the emergency request Wednesday in federal court. They are represented by the environmental law firm Earthjustice.
Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals Inc. plans to build Rosemont Mine on the mountain slope visible from state Highway 83 in southern Arizona wine country. Tucson publicist Jan Howard said the company “will continue to work with the judge, agencies and plaintiffs in the development of this state-of-the-art modern mine.”
Lawsuits challenging the $1.9 billion project were filed earlier by the tribes and nonprofit environmental organizations.
