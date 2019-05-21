All 3A East region and state softball players announced

WINSLOW, Ariz. — All Region and All State softball teams were announced with Chris Fraze of Blue Ridge named the 3A East Softball Coach of the Year and Jordyn Johnson of Winslow named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Offensive Player of the Year is Addie Clark of Show Low.

Player of the Year is Raci Miranda of Payson.

First Team 3A East All Regional Team includes pitchers Mazey Heath of Blue Ridge, Justine Butterfield of Winslow and Anna Berger of Snowflake. Chanci Landress of Payson is the catcher.

Position players are Mercedes Miranda of Payson, Michelle Basinger of Blue Ridge, Madison Chappell and Canela Queiruga of Holbrook, Maycee Rae Cunningham and Chloe Wilcox of Winslow, Nicole Roten and Harlie Hitchcock of Show Low and Kaylee Thomas of Snowflake.

The second team includes pitchers Sydney Bauer of Snowflake, Tiffani Tyler of Holbrook and Katelin Goodman of Show Low. Brooke Williams of Winslow is the catcher.

Position players include Adrianna Yazzie and Desbah White of Winslow, Julia Sisson and Makayla Hill of Payson, Corinne Collins and Averie Williams of Show Low, Nadine Beatty and Drew Colwell of Blue Ridge and Lanee Penrod of Snowflake.

Players receiving Honorable Mention for the Regional team are Tobi Adams and Andrea Barajas of Blue Ridge, Joron Boling and Holly Hill of Holbrook, Olivia Foster and Kara Percell of Payson, Hannah Hill and Ana Ortega of Show Low, Jashlee Schneider and Heather Whipple of Snowflake and Kaleb Clyde and Mykenzie Flores, Winslow.