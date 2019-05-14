Winslow's Junior and Senior orchestras perform

On May 8, Winslow’s junior and senior high school orchestras performed a concert in the performing arts center at the high school.
The two groups also performed separately for a total of six musical offerings for the evening. Music director Tyler Allen praised students skills and indicated it was an honor to direct the students. Above: a combined photo of both the Junior and Senior orchestras, who joined together for the concert.
