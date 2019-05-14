Northern Arizona University hosts annual indigenous convocation

Northern Arizona University hosted its annual indigenous convocation comprised of students graduating with Native American, Alaskan Native and Hawaiian Native backgrounds May 10.
Photo Gallery
Northern Arizona University Graduation 2019
As NAU alumni, Navajo Nation President Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez attended the convocation to show their support of the graduates while also representing the Navajo Nation. The program included speeches by NAU staff and University President Dr. Rita Cheng. The university proudly recognized the several tribal leaders in attendance representing the White Mountain Apache, Yavapai and Navajo tribes who were all NAU alumni.
Comments
