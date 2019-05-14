Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez proclaims May as Older Americans Month

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On May 2, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Navajo Department of Health Executive Director Dr. Jill Jim were joined by dozens of Navajo senior citizens in proclaiming the month of May as Older Americans Month.

The proclamation, signed at the Navajo Nation Veterans Memorial Park, recognizes the Navajo elders who enrich and strengthen our communities and acknowledges their many valuable contributions to society.

More than 10 senior centers participated in an awareness walk prior to the proclamation signing ceremony.

“The Nez-Lizer Administration is committed to supporting our Navajo elders, their families, and caregivers. Our masaní, cheii, nali, our elders, are the foundation of our existence and it is time for us to recognize and honor them,” Nez said.

The proclamation also recognizes the Navajo Nation Division of Aging and Long-Term Care Support, which operates and manages approximately 81 senior centers throughout the Navajo Nation and provides congregate meals, home delivery meals, ridership services, respite, housekeeping and caregiver service to over 1,500 elders.

During the event, Dr. Jim stated that NNDOH would continue to focus on Navajo elders’ health, physical, mental and emotional well-being.

“I encourage our Navajo citizens to take the time to celebrate our elders. Spend time with them and give them the comfort, love, and patience they need. They have contributed so much for us to be here,” Nez added.

The signed proclamation designates the month of May 2019 as “Older Americans Month.”



Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President