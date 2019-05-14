Midway Entertainment Carnival stops in Winslow

To the delight of many Winslow residents, Midway Entertainment Carnival stopped in town May 4-6. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: May 14, 2019 1:17 p.m.

    • The Midway Entertainment Carnival stopped in Winslow May 4-6.

    photo

    Carnival attendees enjoy rides and carnival food in Winslow May 4-6. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    photo

    The Midway Entertainment Carnival stopped in Winslow May 4-6. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    The carnival is sponsored each year by the Winslow Recreation Department and Sandra Knight. The city shares in the proceeds supporting recreation city events.

