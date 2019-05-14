'Just Move It' kicks off at Grand Falls

The Winslow Indian Health Care Center (WIHCC) opened their 2019 Just Move It Season with an annual 5k Fun Run and Walk at Grand Falls, Arizona May 10. (Photos courtesy of the Office of the President and Vice President via Facebook)

  Originally Published: May 14, 2019 11:11 a.m.

    Runners participate in the Just Move It Season with an annual 5k Fun Run and Walk at Grand Falls, Arizona May 10. (Photos courtesy of the Office of the President and Vice President via Facebook)

    A runner makes their way down a wet, dirt road at the annual Just Move It 5k Fun Run and Walk at Grand Falls, Arizona May 10. (Photos courtesy of the Office of the President and Vice President via Facebook)

    The event had 75 participants from all over the southwest Navajo region and dedicated JMI participants from as far away as Church Rock, New Mexico.

