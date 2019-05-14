Flagstaff High School wins Vans Custom Culture contest

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff High School won the grand prize for the 2019 Vans Custom Culture contest May 14, winning $75,000 for its arts program and celebrating shoe designers Alyssa Williams and Nicole Dougherty and their teacher Kayley Quick.
The students at Flagstaff High School jammed out to a performance by K. Flay and Vans corporate served hot dogs, pizza and gave out Vans swag.
Look in the May 22 edition for the full story.
