Community information: Sonora Quest Laboratories now available in Holbrook

In an effort to meet the need of healthcare accessibility in rural communities across Arizona, Sonora Quest Laboratories and Safeway launched an innovative patient service center in Holbrook to offer lab testing to people who live, work and shop in and around the area.

Through My Lab ReQuest™ Sonora Quest offers convenient direct access testing to patients from a licensed clinical laboratory without a doctor’s order. From immunity testing, to managing chronic conditions like diabetes, to full men and women’s health profiles, these blood tests are available without the need for medical insurance. More than 20 tests are also available for under $25.

“We are delighted to work together with innovators like Safeway to bring fresh and creative solutions to their in-store guests by providing amplified healthcare access,” said Christina Noble, Chief Growth Officer with Sonora Quest Laboratories. “This directly supports our strategy to empower individuals to take control of their health and wellness.”

To date, there are 14 patient service centers located inside Safeway stores throughout Arizona, including the newest location in Holbrook:

• (Inside the Safeway) 702 W. Hopi Dr., Holbrook, AZ 86025 o 7 – 11 a.m. & 12 – 4 p.m. M-F

• Conveniently located right off Interstate 40

Patients can visit SonoraQuest.com on their desktop or mobile device to schedule an appointment, order laboratory testing, pay their bill, and access laboratory test results.

“At Safeway, we are committed to becoming a health and wellness destination for customers that includes bringing healthy foods, pharmacy services and diagnostic testing under one roof,” said Mark Panzer, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy, Health and wellness at Safeway. “We are grateful for our continued alliance with Sonora Quest Laboratories for convenient access to quality laboratory testing as a natural extension of the robust customer-centric offerings throughout our stores.”

More information is available by visiting www.sonoraquest.com or www.safeway.com.