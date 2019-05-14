Coconino Community College recognizes Native graduates

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer attended and spoke at the May 10 commencement ceremony at Coconino Community College. (Photos courtesy of the Office of the President and Vice President via Facebook)

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer attended and spoke at the May 10 commencement ceremony at Coconino Community College. (Photos courtesy of the Office of the President and Vice President via Facebook)

  • Originally Published: May 14, 2019 10:37 a.m.

    • Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer attended and spoke at the May 10 commencement ceremony at Coconino Community College.

    Photo Gallery

    Coconino Community College Gradution 2019

    Lizer spoke to the fellow graduates and gave them encouraging words about the importance of pursuing and obtaining a higher education.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.