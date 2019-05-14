Coconino Community College recognizes Native graduates

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer attended and spoke at the May 10 commencement ceremony at Coconino Community College.
Lizer spoke to the fellow graduates and gave them encouraging words about the importance of pursuing and obtaining a higher education.
