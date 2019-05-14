Around the Rez: week of May 15

Homolovi Chapter of archaeological society presents talk May 15 and demonstration May 18

On May 15, the Homolovi Chapter of AAS (Arizona Archaeological Society) is pleased to present Dr Matthew Rowe of the University of Arizona, with ‘Standing on A Corner Looking for PaleoIndians: A Citizen-Scientific Survey,’ a look at research in the Winslow-Holbrook area that suggests this area holds much untapped potential for answering many questions about the PaleoIndian presence, based on the projectile point record. The Society meets at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (Historic Lorenzo Hubbell Trading Post), 523 W. Second St in Winslow. The talk is free to the public and those interested can also join us for dinner at 5 p.m. at the Historic La Posada Turquoise Room (on your own tab). Regular HAS meetings are the second Wednesday of the month.



In addition, on May 18, at Homolovi State Park, Dr. Rowe and his students will host “Flint Knapping and Atlatl Throwing,” where you can watch flint knapping demonstrations and try your hand at creating a projectile point, or throw an atlatl at a straw-bale mammoth (use your imagination). Dr. Rowe is interested in seeing any private collections of points and artifacts that might add to their knowledge base: bring your collection of points and other artifacts to either event to be identified, and to learn more about what they are. If you have a collection or materials that you would like someone to look at, and you cannot make one of the events, please contact Dr. Rowe, majrowe@email.arizona.edu or 207-446-7394.

Diné Entrepreneurship Series workshops May 20-22

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development invites Navajo entrepreneurs and the general public to register for the Diné Entrepreneurship Series to be held May 20-22 at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock. The series will provide workshops, presentations, and panels, that will give entrepreneurs information from the Division of Economic Development, Navajo business incubators, financing organizations, and more. Registration is free and is ongoing online at https://dineentrepreneurseries.eventbrite.com/. The agenda will also be available at the registration website. The division additionally invited Navajo Nation division directors to a panel discussion focused on inter-division economic development opportunities and goals scheduled Tuesday, May 21, at 8:00 AM. A second roundtable discussion will also take place among colleges and universities focused on creating partnerships towards developing the Navajo economy. A final schedule will be announced. More information will be available as the series approaches. For questions, contact the division at (928) 871-6544.

Western Jr. Rodeo May 29 in Kayenta

The Western Junior Rodeo Association announed it will host a rodeo at Navajo Treaty Days May 29 in Kayenta at 9 a.m.