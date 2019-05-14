All 3A East and state team players announced

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow Bulldogs Baseball coach Art Griffith announced players who have been selected to the 3A East All Region team and those selected to the All-State Team.

The All Region Coach of the Year is Brian Young of Payson., the Field of the Year is Payson; the Most Improved Field is Snowflake; the Offensive Player of the Year is Brennan Sawyer of Winslow; the Defensive Player of the Year is Zack Edwards of Show Low.

Pitchers on the Region All Star First Team are Dylan Hanson of Blue Ridge, River Phillips of Payson and Jacob Guerrero of Winslow. Zack Edwards of Show Low is the catcher. Position players are Brennan Sawyer of Winslow, Chris Verdugo of Blue Ridge, R. J. Butler of Payson, Traegon Standerfer of Snowflake, Keegan Clark of Show Low, A.J. Huerta of Winslow Jessie Conway of Payson and Gunner Martinez of Blue Ridge.

Pitchers on the Region All Star Second Team are Devon Chowbig of Blue Ridge, Brian Reed of Show Low and Kevin Cerna of Payson. Tucker Smith of Blue Ridge is the catcher. Position players are Chase Williams, Cody Fox and Joey Beecroft of Snowflake, Fernando Luna and Brady Buckley of Holbrook, Hunter Harold of Payson, Josh Jones of Blue Ridge and Sonny Wilbanks of Winslow.

Players receiving Regional Honorable Mention are Kai Tainatongo and Tanner McCullough of Blue Ridge, Jon O’Brien and Andres Aguilera of Holbrook, Makor Rich and Alan Cerna of Payson, Logan Johnson and Jake Yeager of Show Low, Josh Beecroft and Jace LeSueuer of Snowflake and Solomon Setalla, and Jace Lyons of Winslow.

Brennan Sawyer of Winslow, Chris Verdugo of Blue Ridge and Zack Edwards of Show Low were named to the First Team All-State squad. Other 3A East players nominated were A.J. Huerta and Jacob Guerrero of Winslow, Jessie Conway of Payson, Gunner Martinez of Blue Ridge, Keegan Clark of Show Low, Traegon Standerfer of Snowflake.