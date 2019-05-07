Winslow's Elevate group makes a difference

Comprised of adolescent girls and led by Kim Curley, Elevate is a coalition girls sponsored by Navajo County Health Department. The girls include Jessyca Aguilar, Jiselle Romero, Madison Estrada, Madisan Johnson, Hanna Richards, TiUriah Tsosie, Kayleigh Martinez and Madelyn Shea Smith. The group has worked hard for a couple of years to spread the message that smoking is harmful to yourself and others. Most recently they went before the Winslow City Council and requested permission to post “No Smoking” signs in city parks, especially where kids play. The group was granted permission and on April 22 the first signs were installed and dedicated with the Elevate group and city officials on hand.