Winslow Bulldogs ousted by Catalina, 7-3 in April 30 in 3A state tournament

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs lost 7-3 to the Catalina Trojans in the 3A Conference State Tournament at Winslow April 30. The Bulldogs finished a fine season with a 16-12 record.
Winslow Bulldog Coach Art Griffith, who has been the heads coach in Winslow for half a century, said he plans to continue to monitor the Bulldogs.
Catalina scored three runs in the top of the first inning in their 7-3 win and one in the top of the fourth. Winslow scored two in the bottom of the fourth but that was as close as they would get. The winning Trojans scored one in the top of the sixth and two in the top of the seventh. The Bulldogs scored one in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.
The Trojans used two pitchers – Johnathan Lema got the win, going four and two thirds innings and giving up two runs on five hits and no walks while fanning seven. Michael Romero worked two and a third innings and gave up one run on two hits and two walks while fanning five.
For the Bulldogs, Jacob Guerrero took the loss, giving up five runs on nine hits and four walks in six innings of work. Dylan Vargas worked an inning and gave up an unearned run and a walk.
The Bulldogs had seven hits. A. J. Huerta and Brennan Sawyer were two for four both having a double. Chris Arellano was one for two. Jace Lyons was one for three with a double. Sonny Wilbanks was one for four with a triple.
More like this story
- Top seeded Winslow Lady Bulldogs beat Kingman Lady Bulldogs, others vie for spot
- Bulldogs win their way into tourney; Lady Bulldogs defeat Lady Sabercats in first round
- Lady Bulldogs defeat Lady Dust Devils in semi-final; Bulldogs ousted by Casteel Colts
- Winslow wins 3A North tournament, Window Rock takes second place
- Bulldog baseball and softball teams face tough losses in recent games
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.