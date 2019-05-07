Winslow Bulldogs ousted by Catalina, 7-3 in April 30 in 3A state tournament

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs lost 7-3 to the Catalina Trojans in the 3A Conference State Tournament at Winslow April 30. The Bulldogs finished a fine season with a 16-12 record.

Winslow Bulldog Coach Art Griffith, who has been the heads coach in Winslow for half a century, said he plans to continue to monitor the Bulldogs.

Catalina scored three runs in the top of the first inning in their 7-3 win and one in the top of the fourth. Winslow scored two in the bottom of the fourth but that was as close as they would get. The winning Trojans scored one in the top of the sixth and two in the top of the seventh. The Bulldogs scored one in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.

The Trojans used two pitchers – Johnathan Lema got the win, going four and two thirds innings and giving up two runs on five hits and no walks while fanning seven. Michael Romero worked two and a third innings and gave up one run on two hits and two walks while fanning five.

For the Bulldogs, Jacob Guerrero took the loss, giving up five runs on nine hits and four walks in six innings of work. Dylan Vargas worked an inning and gave up an unearned run and a walk.

The Bulldogs had seven hits. A. J. Huerta and Brennan Sawyer were two for four both having a double. Chris Arellano was one for two. Jace Lyons was one for three with a double. Sonny Wilbanks was one for four with a triple.