Track winds down at Winslow High School

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: May 7, 2019 12:33 p.m.

    • On April 19, Winslow High School hosted a comprehensive track meet for 20 high schools from northern Arizona. The meet included field events and jumping competitions. Students competed for top spots in discus throw, shot put and javelin throwing. The meet was held on the football field-track and the northern field area for discus, javelin and shot-put.

