That's a wrap: Jumanji 3 films on Navajo Nation

SANTE FE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Film Office announced April 29 that Sony Pictures recently completed filming on the Navajo Nation (Shiprock region) on the next chapter in the blockbuster Jumanji franchise.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito.

“I’m thrilled such a significant production chose New Mexico. I’m particularly excited they chose such a beautiful location,” said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We want to develop a film industry as broad and inclusive as our wide-open vistas, extending into rural areas all across the state. This shoot represents a step toward that goal.”

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez extended the Nation’s welcome and appreciation to the Jumanji production team and cast for filming on the Nation.

“This partnership with Sony Pictures allowed the Navajo Nation to internationally display its beautiful landscape and unique culture on a major produced film,” Nez said. “It also allowed the Navajo Nation to look forward to many more production opportunities.”

“We know this corner of New Mexico has stunning natural scenery and open space and are delighted that Sony Pictures was able to work with the Navajo Nation on this production,” said Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes of the New Mexico Economic Development Department.



Keyes noted the new film incentives law starting July 1, 2019 gives productions an additional 5 percent credit for filming in rural areas and hopes that this will prompt producers to take a closer look at the natural attractions outside the Rio Grande corridor.

The production prepped for a month in the region prior to their principal photography. These prep and production efforts employed approximately 100 New Mexico crew members from the strong filming infrastructure in the state.

The film is directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Kasdan, along with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. The producers are Matt Tolmach, Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Executive producers include David Householter, Melvin Mar, Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, William Teitler, Ted Field, Mike Weber and Chris Van Allsburg.



The film opens in theatres Dec. 13.

Information provided by the New Mexico film office