Holbrook High School April Students of the Month

Holbrook High School announced its April Students of the Month. Standing, from left: Ashley Davis (Health); Josh Pack (male student-athlete); Orin Dokey (math); Mason Hawk (fine arts); Kevin Scheuerman (CTE); Simon Liu (social studies) and Tyraine Johnson (language arts). Seated, from left: Robin James (social studies); Jordon Platero (science); Kellie Stanton (math); Daelyn Nez; Amber Paul (CTE); and Rainelle Baldwin (fine arts). Not in photo: Daylon Nez (NAVIT) and Trent Tunney (English).
