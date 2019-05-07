Holbrook FBLA students travel to state conference

The Holbrook Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) traveled to the FBLA State Leadership Conference held at the Westin La Paloma Resort in Tucson, Arizona. The conference lasted three days from April 24-26. The students competed in individual tests, as well as individual and team performance events. The conference was attended by approximately 1,500 FBLA members, advisors and supporters from schools all across Arizona. Jordan Platero, Bryana Brown, Jade Knight, Angel Bates, Avielle John and Ciera Irving represented Holbrook FBLA. Taylynn Chee also participated in the testing for the State Leadership Conference. It was a successful day with the FBLA members learning about the state competition. A couple of Roadrunners also placed top ten in their event. Jade Knight and Angel Bates finished eighth out of 44 teams in Management Decision Making. The Holbrook FBLA also received third place at the State Leadership Conference for the largest percentage increase in membership. Pictured (from left to right) is Ciera Irving, Avielle John, Vice President Bryana Brown, President Jordan Platero, Historian Angel Bates, and Parliamentarian Jade Knight.