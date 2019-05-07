Off duty Navajo Nation police officer arrested for DUI

KAYENTA, Ariz. — An off-duty police officer employed with the Navajo Police Department was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence late on the evening of April 28.

The Navajo Police Department received several calls reporting a drunk driver on US Highway 163 around 8:40 pm.

Callers reported that a vehicle was parked in the middle of the road near Mexican Hat, Utah and proceeded to an Exxon Mobile gas station. Eventually the driver returned back to the roadway and at some point crashed into a ditch.

Witnesses stated the driver was visibly intoxicated, uncooperative, and attempting to leave the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Navajo Police Department Chief of Police Phillip Francisco said he is committed to restoring values, reliability and trustworthiness to the department.

“A step in honoring my commitment is to acknowledge when alleged criminal conduct occurs by our staff and to be transparent with you, the public,” Francisco said. “I will not tolerate this sort of conduct from our officers. We are entrusted with the safety of the public. It is the oath we took and we will hold ourselves to a higher standard because of our renewed commitment. The Navajo Police Department will take the necessary steps to hold our officers accountable for any misconduct that occurs while employed with this department.”

In compliance with Navajo Nation privacy laws, the Navajo Police Department is unable to release the identity of the officer. The incident is currently under investigation and no additional information has been released at this time.

Information provided by the Navajo Police Department