Blues legend showers Flag mayor with comfort food

Winslow’s Arizona Blues Hall of Famer Tommy Dukes serves up some home-cooked comfort food for Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans May 2. Dukes served beans, ribs and sweet potato pie to Evans and her friend Bernadine Louis. The meal took place at the Motor Palace (historic building being restored) in downtown Winslow. Dukes gets together at least once a year with Evans, catching up on food, music and northern Arizona gossip.
