Around the Rez: week of May 8

Vacation matters: National Travel and Tourism week May 5-11

The Navajo Nation Tourism Department will be promoting tourism across the Navajo Nation during National Travel and Tourism Week (May 5-11). The theme for the 2019 National Travel and Tourism Week, which is a nationally coordinated campaign through the U.S. Travel Association, is “Travel Matters.”

The Navajo Nation Tourism Department will be setting up informational and outreach areas to create awareness of the impact that travel has to the Navajo economy, and to express appreciation to visitors for choosing the Navajo Nation as their destination.

The department will be set up at the following Diné Bikéyah Tourism Week events from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

• May 4: Shiprock Marathon, Diné College South Campus, Shiprock, New Mexico

• May 6: Canyon de Chelly National Monument Visitor’s Center, Chinle, Arizona

• May 7: Adventurous Antelope Canyon Tours, LeChee, Arizona

• May 8: Little Colorado River Tribal Park Visitor’s Center, Cameron, Arizona

The public is invited to join the department staff at these locations for prizes, opportunities to learn about Navajo tourism, and to celebrate Diné Bikéyah Tourism Week.

Homolovi Chapter of archaeological society presents talk May 15 and demonstration May 18

On May 15, the Homolovi Chapter of AAS (Arizona Archaeological Society) is pleased to present Dr Matthew Rowe of the University of Arizona, with ‘Standing on A Corner Looking for PaleoIndians: A Citizen-Scientific Survey,’ a look at research in the Winslow-Holbrook area that suggests this area holds much untapped potential for answering many questions about the PaleoIndian presence, based on the projectile point record.

The Society meets at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center (Historic Lorenzo Hubbell Trading Post), 523 W. Second St in Winslow. The talk is free to the public and those interested can also join us for dinner at 5 p.m. at the Historic La Posada Turquoise Room (on your own tab). Regular HAS meetings are the second Wednesday of the month.



In addition, on May 18, at Homolovi State Park, Dr. Rowe and his students will host “Flint Knapping and Atlatl Throwing,” where you can watch flint knapping demonstrations and try your hand at creating a projectile point, or throw an atlatl at a straw-bale mammoth (use your imagination).

Dr. Rowe is interested in seeing any private collections of points and artifacts that might add to their knowledge base: bring your collection of points and other artifacts to either event to be identified, and to learn more about what they are. If you have a collection or materials that you would like someone to look at, and you cannot make one of the events, please contact Dr. Rowe, (majrowe@email.arizona.edu or 207-446-7394.

Grandparents raising grandkids EXPO coming to the White Mountains May 15

The Area Agency on Aging NACOG will present Grandparents Raising Grandkids EXPO on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will be held at the Solterra Senior Living Community located at 5408 AZ – 260 in Lakeside Arizona. Registration is required.

Kinship caregivers — grandparents, aunts/uncles, older siblings, other relative and non-relative caregivers — will find information, supports, programs, services and resources while learning more about local organizations. If you have questions about raising a child or children; whether it is financial, behavioral, academic performance issues, or other concerns, you will want to attend this EXPO. Find out more about what programs and services are available through the Department of Child Safety as well as other family service providers. You will also learn about how to pursue foster care licensing. You do not need to provide information about your personal situation as this is a safe space to learn more about the issues that concern kinship caregivers.



More information about registering is available by calling toll-free 1-877-521-3500.



Area Agency on Aging NACOG provides answers on aging through resources, services and advocacy. More information about the programs and services at Area Agency on Aging, is available by visiting www.nacog.org/aging.

Diné Entrepreneurship Series workshops May 20-22

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development invites Navajo entrepreneurs and the general public to register for the Diné Entrepreneurship Series to be held May 20-22 at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock.

The series will provide workshops, presentations, and panels, that will give entrepreneurs information from the Division of Economic Development, Navajo business incubators, financing organizations, and more.

Registration is free and is ongoing online at https://dineentrepreneurseries.eventbrite.com/. The agenda will also be available at the registration website.

The division additionally invited Navajo Nation division directors to a panel discussion focused on inter-division economic development opportunities and goals scheduled Tuesday, May 21, at 8:00 AM. A second roundtable discussion will also take place among colleges and universities focused on creating partnerships towards developing the Navajo economy. A final schedule will be announced.

More information will be available as the series approaches. For questions, contact the division at (928) 871-6544.

Western Jr. Rodeo May 29 in Kayenta

The Western Junior Rodeo Association announed it will host a rodeo at Navajo Treaty Days May 29 in Kayenta at 9 a.m.

Kinlani honors Native women

Wings Ministry presents Native Women of Inspiration Gathering at 10 a.m. May 4. The gathering includes music, food and fellowship. Sisters Kathy and Karen Antone are special guests at the event at Victorious Life Christian Center, 2615 East 7th Ave. (Flagstaff). Presenters are encourage attendees to bring photos of grandmothers moms or aunts, which will be returned. More information is available by calling (505) 227-1337. No childcare is provided at this event.

Join the Restoring Balance physical activity program

The Partnership for Native American Cancer Prevention is seeking participants to take part in an 18-week physical activity program and study designed to help Native Americans improve their health during or after cancer treatment.

Taking part in this research study will not only help cancer survivors’ quality of life but will better help cancer researchers alleviate the unequal burden of cancer among Native Americans in the Southwest.

Participants being recruited at Tuba City, Leupp, Winslow, and Flagstaff until April 30. More information is available by contacting Brenda Charley at (928) 856-1030.

The Natwani Coalition is accepting funding proposals for grant program

The Natwani Coalitiion is accepting funding proposals for the 2019 local food producers, farmers, growers and rachers community grant pgrogram.

A total of $37,500.00 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $500 — $2,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the applicant’s readiness to apply.

The Natwani Coalition is also accepting funding proposals for the 2019 Partnership Capacity Building Grant.

A total of $150,000 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $10,000 — $25,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the organization/program’s readiness to apply.

All project funding must be utilized and a final project report is due by Sept. 30, 2019. Proposal applications will be reviewed by an independent committee with the most promising projects selected for funding. Proposed projects should be based on the Hopi reservation and include the Hopi and Tewa communities.

More information about grant guidelines and grant applications is available by visiting www.natwanicoalition.org or email thonani@hopifoundation.org or visiting the office at 110 Main Street, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expecting Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

To add your events to the calendar, send an email to editorial@nhonews.com.