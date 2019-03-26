Winslow's baseball and softball teams put up wins

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Sedona Red Rock Scorpions 12-2 March 18 in Winslow.

Sedona scored in the top of the first inning but the Bulldogs took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first and increased it to 5-1 in the second and to 9-2 after three innings. Winslow scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth innings allowing the game to end when the Scorpions did not score in the top of the fifth.

Winslow used four pitchers who allowed only two unearned runs on just three hits and two walks while fanning seven. The Bulldogs had eight hits led by Solomon Setalla’s three for four including a double, J. Montgomery’s two for two with a double, Brennan Sawyer’s two for three and Sonny Wilbanks’s one for four.

On March 22, the Bulldogs defeated the Show Low Cougars 8-6 in Winslow to improve their record to 7-4 while Show Low fell 4-6.

In their 8-6 win over Show Low, the Bulldogs fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning, but came back in the bottom of the frame to score five runs and take the lead. One run in each of the second and third innings increased the lead 7-2.

Show Low scored twice in the fifth inning and Winslow once in the bottom of that inning. The Cougars cut the margin to the 8-6 final in the top of the sixth. They threatened but did not score in the seventh and final inning.

Jacob Guerrero got the win, working six innings and giving up six runs, only two of which were earned, on seven hits and two walks while fanning seven. Dylan Vargas worked the final inning and was not scored upon, allowing one hit and fanning one. Both pitchers were troubled by three errors, which accounted for the unearned runs.

The Bulldogs had nine hits with Welden Gamber having two for three with an RBI. Kobe Barton was one for one with an RBI and a run scored. Jace Lyons was one for two with an RBI. Sawyer and Vargas were one for three with each scoring a run. Wilbanks, Setalla and Guerrero were one for four with Wilbanks and Setalla having RBIs.

Winslow Lady Bulldogs Beat Show Low and Tuba City

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs defeated the Show Low Lady Cougars 11-1 in Winslow March 19 and shutout the Tuba City Lady Warriors 16-0 March 20 in Tuba City.

The wins got the Lady Bulldogs a winning record of eight wins and five losses. Show Low is 5-2-2 while Tuba City is three and five.

In the win over Show Low, the Lady Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, increased it to 5-0 in the second and to 7-0 in the fourth.

Show Low scored in the top of the fifth but Winslow scored four in the bottom to get the game ended after five innings on the 10 run lead rule. Jordyn Johnson got the win, giving up a run on three hits and a walk while fanning 10.

Winslow had 12 hits led by Maycee Cunningham and Adrianna Yazzie were both three for three with Cunningham having a double, a home run and four RBIs. Maricella Gonzales was two for three with a home run and two runs scored. Desbah White, Kaleb Clyde, Justine Butterfield and Chloe Wilcox were all one for three with White having a double and Butterfield a home run.

The Lady Bulldogs had 12 hits led by Adrianna Yazzie’s three for four with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Gonzales and Wilcox were two for three with two RBIs each. Clyde was one for one with a double. Justine Butterfield was one for two and Taylor Butterfield was one for three. Jordyn Johnson was one for four with a double.