Ethan Paddock performs solo at Dine’ Music Festival

Robert Carr Productions had a day-long music festival and craft show March 9 during the Dine Music Festival. Before the bands started up at noon, 16-year-old Ethan Paddock entertained all with guitar and vocals. Paddock is just beginning his music career while still in high school. His home is in Tuba City but he attends school at the Richfield Residential Hall in Richfield, Utah.
