Congressman Tom O'Halleran visits Winslow

Congressman Tom O’Halleran spent the day having his staff answering specific issues constituents have, interfacing with their federal agencies. Additionally O’Halleran spent time with the local, county, and tribal governments with a long dialog encompassing a variety of issues. He ended the day with a 5:30 p.m. town hall gathering at the Winslow City Council chambers.
O'Halleran also greeted Winslow High School senior Brennan Sawyer (right) who O'Halleran has sponsored to attend the U.S. Naval Academy for the next school year.
