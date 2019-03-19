Winslow Council appoints art, rodeo and economic development committee members

WINSLOW, Ariz. – During the March 12 Winslow City Council meeting, Vice Mayor Bob Schlesinger praised Public Housing Director Kim Salazar for the job she has done since taking over the position.

The council met March 12 first as the Public Housing Authority, adopting resolutions that approved the Authority’s Fair Market Rent Schedule and approving the Declaration of Trust Form 51290-B and Authorizing Submission of Same to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

During the regularly scheduled council meeting, Winslow City Manager John Barkley thanked those who had participated in the March 6 budget meeting and said that the budget will be on the agenda April 9.

The quarterly fire department report was presented by Fire Chief Hernandez who spoke about fires, incidents and the activities of a training officer from Sedona.

The quarterly Northland Pioneer College report was given by Becky Ann Wilson on a number of issues the college is working to accomplish or improve.

The consent calendar resulted in approvals of eight items including an ordinance regarding the Arts Council changing the membership in a couple of areas, an appointment of Paula Beall to the Arts Council and of Demi O’Quinn to the Board of Adjustment. Additionally, members Stephanie Westover, Troy Armstrong, Susan Baca, Tom Kaufman, and Walter Pacheco were appointed to the Winslow Rodeo Exploratory Advisory Committee and Anthony Andrade, Frank Guzman, Lawrence Kenna, Michael Mendoza and Michelle Pennington were appointed to the Winslow Economic Development Advisory Committee.

A resolution was passed supporting the intent of the city of Winslow to partner and share equally in future costs associated with the planning, engineering, design and construction of the Little Colorado River Flood Risk Management Project.