Around the Rez: week of March 19

Leupp Youth night

Hope Resurrected, a youth gospel ministry group of Leupp First Presbyterian Church, invites all youths to an evening of praise, worship and games April 13 at 1 p.m. The event will include a cookout. Ferlin Nez of kinlichee Nazarene Church is the main speaker with Joshua Long of Leupp Round Cedar Nazarene Church as guest musician. All musicians are welcome to the church between milepost 2 and 3 on Navajo Route 2. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1413 or by email at asmallcanyon@fusd1. The theme of the event is from Proverbs 1:15.

Men/women conference May 2-4

The Flame of Fire Ministries hosts Men of Integrity and Women of Excellence conference May 2-4. Speakers are from Diné Nation Good News and Healing Room Ministries. Praise/worship leaders are Raymond, Jodi and Joshua Long of Leupp Round Cedar Nazarene Church. The conference will take place at the 1105 W. Lincoln Ave., Gallup. More information is available by calling Pastors Tom and Bessie White at (505) 722-3517 or (505) 979-1965. Registration forms may be returned by May 2 to the ministry address: PO Box 5035, Gallup, NM 87305 or email to Thompson_dai@aps.edu.

4th annual Navajo Nation economic summit April 22-23

The 4th annual Navajo Nation Economic Summit will take place at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino and Resort April 22 -23.

More information about registering and additional information is available at www.NNEconomicSummit.com (928)-871-6547/6544 SummitInfo@NavajoBusiness.com.

Winslow mural unveiling

Please join us for a celebration of history and community at the Wells Fargo branch in Winslow for a mural unveiling March 21 at 8 a.m. at 210 W. Second St., Winslow.

The event will include special guest speakers, and the unveiling of our new community mural. Refreshments will also be served.

Domestic violence conference at Twin Arrows April 18

The Hopi Domestic Violence Program will be hosting its 2nd annual domestic violence conference April 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Arrows Casino and Resort near Flagstaff, Arizona.

The theme for the conference is “Together We Stand.” This conference is open to the public and requires participants to pre-register as there will be no registration on site. Conference packet pick- up will begin at 7 a.m. Pre- registration ends April 5, 2019 at 5 p.m.

The keynote speaker for this year’s conference is Arlene Armijo, acting supervisory victim specialist of the Bureau of Indian Affairs/Office of Justice Services/District IV, New Mexico.

Breakout Session Topics include Domestic Violence 101, History of Violence against Native Women, Victim Rights, Men’s Re-Education Program, Tribal Law & Order Act (TLOA), Protection Orders, DV- A Cultural Perspective, First Responders, LGBTQ Perspective, Why does she stay?, Drugs & Alcohol- The blame game, Victim Stories (Panel Discussion), and more….

Several informational booths will be set up by various programs and organizations to promote services that they provide.

Transportation will be provided to and from the conference for those attending from the Hopi reservation as well as nearby Navajo communities

Pre-registration is also required to reserve a seat on the bus. At this time, only one 32 passenger seat bus is assigned to do the transport. Seats are based on first come, first served with pre-registration. The pick-up and drop-off Locations and times will be forthcoming.

More information about registering or more information in general is available by calling the Hopi Domestic Violence Program at (928) 738-1115 or email LWerito@hopi,nsn.us.

Holbrook High School state mandated testing information

Holrook High School is communicating the following state mandated testing information for parent-guardian awareness and planning purposes: AzMERIT writing for students enrolled in English 9, 10, or 11 courses will be administered April 2.

AIMS science for freshman and sophomore students enrolled in general biology will occur April9.

AzMERIT reading for students enrolled in English 9, 10, or 11 courses will take place April 16 (part 1) and April 17 (part 2).

AzMERIT math for students enrolled in algebra, geometry, or Algebra II or topics will be given April 23.



All assessments will be issued in the morning from 8 a.m. — noon; however, students may take as much time as they need to complete.



Lance Phaturos, HHS principal, said a large part of the school’s letter grade hinges on students’ performance on the aforementioned assessments and we are also required to test at least 95 percent of the students enrolled in those respective courses.

“As a result, we respectfully request that our parents and guardians ensure that students who are slated to test are present in school on the above dates and we also ask that they encourage their students to take their time and do their best,” Phaturos said.

More information or if you have questions is available by calling Mr. Phaturos at Holbrook High School (928) 524-2815.

Flagstaff Justice Court and Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City April 18

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District April 18 at 1:30 p.m. (DST).

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register.

Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

The deadline to register is April 17 by 4 p.m. (DST) More information and to register is available by calling ( 928) 283-4518.

Arm wrestling contest in Tuba City April 4

The Western Navajo Fair presents an Arm Wrestling Contest at the Tuba City Spring Festival April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds. $10 to enter and applications are available at the Tuba City Chapter House. More information is available by contacting the WNF office at (928) 283-5544.

The Natwani Coalition is accepting funding proposals for grant program

The Natwani Coalitiion is accepting funding proposals for the 2019 local food producers, farmers, growers and rachers community grant pgrogram.

A total of $37,500.00 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $500 — $2,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the applicant’s readiness to apply.

The Natwani Coalition is also accepting funding proposals for the 2019 Partnership Capacity Building Grant.

A total of $150,000 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $10,000 — $25,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the organization/program’s readiness to apply.

All project funding must be utilized and a final project report is due by Sept. 30, 2019. Proposal applications will be reviewed by an independent committee with the most promising projects selected for funding. Proposed projects should be based on the Hopi reservation and include the Hopi and Tewa communities.

More information about grant guidelines and grant applications is available by visiting www.natwanicoalition.org or email thonani@hopifoundation.org or visiting the office at 110 Main Street, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com

Red Feather reminds you to check your heat source and install a CO2 detector

Clean Indoor Air helps to make a healthy, happy home. It’s chilly out there and it’s time to light the stoves. Don’t forget to check your heat source to see that it’s working and nothing is blocked or corroded. Install a C02 detector. Have a fire safety plan. Reduce dangerous particles in the air. Save lives. Call a professional if you see anything wrong with your wood or coal burning stoves. If you have questions about heating your home safely and efficiently this winter try contacting Red Feather — a non-profit that believes everyone deserves a healthy home (928) 440-5119. Clean indoor air and working are key to reducing asthma and other health problems. Be happy, be healthy and breath!

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expecting Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

