Rifle and shooting competition hosted by Winslow Police raises money for scholarships

Winslow residents and visitors watch the competition. (Todd Roth/NHO)

Winslow residents and visitors watch the competition. (Todd Roth/NHO)

  • Originally Published: March 12, 2019 11:26 a.m.

    • On March 9, a rifle and pistol shooting competition was held at the new police/citizen range, nine miles north of Winslow.

    photo

    Lieutenant Arrend with the Winslow Police Department takes a call at the Police Incident RV. (Todd Roth/NHO)

    Thirty-nine shooters from Arizona and surrounding states registered for the competition. A number of shooting affiliated prizes were awarded and other gear was available for sale. The event was a fundraiser for the Stephanie Lynne Calams Memorial Scholarship. All proceeds will go toward Winslow High School students. The Winslow Police Department will announce how to apply for the scholarships when total funds are tallied.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.