Bulldogs baseball improve record to 4-5 in March 9 win over Fountain Hills Falcons

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Fountain Hills Falcons 16-9 in Cave Creek March 9.

The win improved Winslow’s record to 4-5 for the season while Fountain Hills fell to 4-7 with the loss.

Winslow scored three runs in the top of the first inning and the Falcons scored twice in the bottom of the inning. Both teams scored twice in the second inning and Fountain Hills got two more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-5 lead.

Winslow tied the game with a run in the top of the fourth, but the Falcons went back in front 7-6 in the bottom of the inning. The Bulldogs’ victory came when they rallied for a 10-run in the top of the fifth inning.

The Falcons completed the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but it was too little too late. Neither team scored in the last two innings.

Solomon Setalla got the win with relief from Dylan Vargas. Setalla worked four innings and gave up seven runs on nine hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

Vargas worked three innings giving up two runs on a hit and a walk, fanning one.

Winslow had 15 hits led by Setalla with three hits in four trips with two doubles and three RBIs.

Jacob Guerrero was also three for four and scored three runs. Brennan Sawyer was two for four and scored four runs. Jace Lyons was two for four, scored twice and had three RBIs. Vargas was two for five with a double and three RBI. Sonny Wilbanks was one for three, with a triple and a run scored. A.J. Huerta was one for three with an RBI and two runs scored. J. Montgomery was one for four, with an RBI and two runs scored.

The Bulldogs are slated to play four straight home games, hosting the Page Sand Devils March 11 the Window Rock Scouts March 12, and the Chinle Wildcats March 13. After over a week off, the Bulldogs host the Show Low Cougars March 22.

Bulldogs participate in Florence Tourney

The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devils 6-4 in the Florence Tournament March 2, leaving them with a 2-4 record. The Bulldogs had an easy victory over the Warriors 22-2 in which the Bulldogs had 21 hits in a game shortened to four innings. On Feb. 28 the Bulldogs lost to the visiting Snowflake Lobos 11-9 in an extra inning game.

In the 6-4 win over the Dust Devils, the Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning but Santa Cruz Valley rallied for two in the top of the second and two more in the top of the third. Winslow had scored one in the bottom of the second and won the game with two runs in the bottom of the third. The game ended after neither team scored in the fourth or fifth inning.

Winslow used two freshman pitchers, Chris Arellano and Jace Lyons in the win. Dylan Vargas led Winslow at the plate with two hits in three trips driving in five runs with a double and a triple. Mason Scott was one for one. Jacob Guerrero was one for two and Jace Lyons was one for three.

In the 22-2 win over Tuba City, the Bulldogs had four pitchers each work an inning giving up only two hits and two runs, only one of which was earned. The Bulldogs cracked out 21 hits led by A.J. Huerta who was four for five with a double and three RBI, Mason Scott who was three for five with three RBI and a host of others. Winslow had ten players with base hits.

In the 11-9 loss to Snowflake, the Lobos took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but Winslow scored twice in the bottom of that inning. Both teams scored twice in the second inning and didn’t score in the third.

The Bulldogs plated two for a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Snowflake tallied one in the top of the fifth but the Bulldogs plated three in the bottom of the inning for a 9-4 lead. Snowflake rallied for five runs to tie the game and when Winslow did not score in the bottom of the inning to send the game into extra innings. The Lobos scored twice in the top of the eight and held that advantage to win the game.

Winslow used three pitchers who gave up 11 runs, 10 of which were earned, on 12 hits and five walks. The Bulldogs scored nine runs on nine hits and five walks. Brennan Sawyer was three for five with a double and a triple and an RBI. Welden Gamber was two for four with three RBIs and a triple. Sonny Wilbanks was one for two. Kobe Barton was also one for two. A.J. Huerta and Jacob Guerrero were one for five.