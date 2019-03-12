Bulldog track teams shine bright in opener

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School track teams participated in their first meet in Flagstaff March 2, where they saw some promising performances. The track team attended a second meet March 9 at Mesa Community College.

Freshmen Gabriel Meunier, Isiah Cordova, Heather Hatch, Kyla Barlow and Gena Greenwood all helped show the future of Winslow track is very bright.

In the boys’ meet, which was part of the NPA Skydome Invitational in Flagstaff March 2, there were a number of impressive performances. Jacob Berg finished second in pole vault with a vault of 11 feet, 6 inches; Berg finished third in the triple jump with a jump of 37 feet, 9 inches and he finished fifth in the long jump at 17 feet, 9.5 inches.

Jason Sandoval took eighth in 200 meters with a time of 24:52. Chad Belone finished eighth in the 800 meter with a time of 2:11. Noral Cooper finished sixth in the 3,200 meter run at 11:32. The boys’ 4 X 400 took sixth place with Sandoval, James Bordner, Gabriel Meunier and Chris Curnutte.

Seth Hernandez finished seventh in the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 9 inches. Isiah Cordova finished eighth in pole vault with a vault of 7 feet.

In the girls’ meet Lacey Garrett took sixth in the 200 meters with a time of 29:35. The girls’ 4 x 400 relay took fourth with Sydnee Upchurch, Lacey Garrett, Alyssa Howeth, Heather Hatch. Upchurch placed sixth in the pole vault with a vault of 6 feet. Celeste Gonzales took seventh in the pole vault with a vault of 6 feet. Alyssa Howeth placed eighth in the long jump with a jump of 14 feet, 2 inches.