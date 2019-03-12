Blues legend plays the streets of Winslow

Often in mild spring weather, Blues legend Tommy Dukes can be heard at the famous Standin’ Corner in Winslow, Arizona. Set up

with his guitar and amplifier, Duke’s famous Blues tunes are heard echoing around the buildings. Dukes encounters and banters with many tourists whom are walking hither and yon searching for the soul of Winslow. The real Standin’ soul are the Eagles rock group long gone, but Duke’s belting live Blues is a satisfying earful.